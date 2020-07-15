Benee – “Night Garden” (Feat. Kenny Beats & Bakar)

The Benee x Kenny connection! “Night Garden” is the new single from Benee, the stylish and talented young New Zealand pop singer who has been enjoying TikTok-fueled breakout success with her Gus Dapperton duet “Supalonely.” It features hard-hitting yet surprisingly low-key production from LA sonic marauder Kenny Beats and a “demon time”-referencing guest verse from London singer Bakar.

Benee recorded “Night Garden” at Kenny Beats’ studio The Cave, the site of his highly entertaining YouTube series of the same name. It was one of her first experiences making music outside New Zealand. In a press release, Benee writes, “It was awesome working with him, he was so fast making the beat that it was also probably the fastest I have ever had to write a song ha ha!”

Despite the music’s relatively laidback vibes, Benee’s lyrics are paranoid. “Feels like someone’s watching me,” she begins, in an almost rapped cadence. “A man is out there in the trees.” She switches into rich, soulful singing for the chorus: “In the night garden, things are out there creeping.” Listen below.

“Night Garden” is out now on Republic.