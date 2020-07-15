Mary Lattimore – “Sometimes He’s In My Dreams”

A new Mary Lattimore album sounds like a pretty great idea right about now and, lo and behold, the Los Angeles harpist has just announced a new full-length called Silver Ladders, which was produced by Slowdive’s Neil Halstead.

“A friend introduced us because she knew how big of a fan I was and Neil and I had a little chat… The next day, I just thought maybe he’d be into producing my next record,” Lattimore said in a press release. “I flew on a little plane to Newquay in Cornwall where he lives with his lovely partner Ingrid and their baby. I didn’t know what his studio was like, he’d never recorded a harp, but somehow it really worked.”

It’s Lattimore’s first album since 2018’s Hundreds Of Days, but she’s released collaborative projects with Meg Baird and Mac McCaughan since then and put out a bunch of great one-offs on her own.

Today, we’re getting “Sometimes He’s In My Dreams,” a lovely swath of harp and atmosphere that’s buoyed by Halstead’s loping guitars. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pine Trees”

02 “Silver Ladders”

03 “Til A Mermaid Drags You Under”

04 “Sometimes He’s In My Dreams”

05 “Chop On The Climbout”

06 “Don’t Look”

07 “Thirty Tulips”

Silver Ladders is out 10/9 via Ghostly International.