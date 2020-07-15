Aluna, Princess Nokia, & Jada Kingdom – “Get Paid”

A few months back, Aluna Francis — one-half of AlunaGeorge — announced that she was setting out on her own as simply Aluna. We’ve gotten a couple of tracks from her since then, including “Body Pump” and “Warrior,” which featured SG Lewis. Her debut album is called Renaissance, and it’s coming out next month. Today, she’s sharing a new single from it, “Get Paid,” a collaboration with Princess Nokia and Jada Kingdom.

“It’s about two things. It’s aspirational, because Black women and people of color need to get paid,” Aluna said in an interview with Apple Music. “It’s also about what happens when you are not paid for centuries is that you don’t even believe it’s okay to get paid. It’s an aspirational celebration of allowing yourself to be paid.”

Listen to “Get Paid” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I’ve Been Starting To Love All The Things I Hate”

02 “Warrior” (Feat. SG Lewis)

03 “Sneak”

04 “Envious”

05 “Don’t Hit My Line”

06 “Get Paid” (w/ Princess Nokia & Jada Kingdom)

07 “The Recipe” (Feat. Rema) (w/ Kaytranada)

08 “Body Pump”

09 “Ain’t My Business”

10 “Off Guard”

11 “Back Up”

12 ‘Pressure”

13 “Surrender”

14 “Whistle”

Renaissance is out 8/28 via Mad Decent.