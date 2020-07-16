Hear PJ Harvey’s “Down By The Water” Demo From New Reissue Series

PJ Harvey is going to reissue her entire catalog on vinyl this year, starting with her debut album Dry next week, and she’s also releasing the demos for each LP as separate albums. Her third studio album, To Bring You My Love, turned 25 this year, and its reissue is arriving in September. Today, Harvey is sharing a taste of its companion release with a demo for her classic song “Down By The Water.” Listen and compare it to the final version below.

The To Bring You My Love reissue and To Bring You My Love – Demos are out 9/11 via UMC/Island. Pre-order it here.