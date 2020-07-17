Stream The Chicks’ New Album Gaslighter

Back when Gaslighter was announced, the Chicks were still known as Dixie Chicks and the world was only just beginning to really feel the effects of the pandemic. Because of those circumstances, the release date of the album was pushed back from early May until now, and since then we’ve heard two more singles from it in addition to the title track, “Julianna Calm Down” and “March March.”

It’s the trio’s first album since 2006’s Taking The Long Way, and it was produced by Jack Antonoff. The group’s leader Natalie Maines started writing Gaslighter after her divorce last year, and it’s an album filled with specifics about how devastating and empowering of a process that can be. As always, the Chicks do not pull punches. We’ll have more to say on the album a little later, but for now you can stream the whole thing below. There’s also a new music video for the album’s next proper single, “Sleep At Night.”

Gaslighter is out now via Columbia.