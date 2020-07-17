Matt Berninger – “Distant Axis”

The National’s Matt Berninger started talking up his debut solo album, Serpentine Prison, way back in the fall of last year. A couple months ago, we got its lead single and title track for the album, which is out in October. Today, Berninger is sharing its second single, “Distant Axis,” which he co-wrote with the Walkmen’s Walter Martin.

“I met Walter Martin fifteen years ago when The National opened for The Walkmen on a tour of shitty clubs in the American Southeast. On that tour I learned a lot about how to be in a band without ruining your life,” Berninger said in a statement. “I also learned a lot about Florida, Tennessee and Georgia. Walt and I have stayed friends and about three years ago we started passing ideas back and forth. ‘Distant Axis’ started from a sketch Walt sent me named ‘Savannah.’ I think it’s about falling out of touch with someone or something you once thought would be there forever.”

Listen to it below.

Serpentine Prison is out 10/2 on Book Records.