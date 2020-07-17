Stream Yo La Tengo’s We Have Amnesia Sometimes EP

All week long, indie rock legends Yo La Tengo have been posting ambient instrumental tracks to their newly launched Bandcamp page, music they recorded at their Hoboken practice space in late April and early May, while American society was under lockdown due to the still-ongoing pandemic. Today, those songs have been officially compiled into a new EP.

We Have Amnesia Sometimes comprises five songs in total. Their titles all reference one or more Yo La Tengo members by name, including today’s final installment, “Ira searches for the slide, sort of.” Like its predecessors, it’s a droning, exploratory instrumental work perfect for contemplating the deeper things in life or, if you’re like me, incessantly humming your own mindless improvisational melodies.

To celebrate the new release, Yo La Tengo will return to their practice space this weekend for a pair of ticketed livestreamed performances under the banner We Have Amnesia Live. The first one will be this Saturday, 7/18, at 9PM EDT. The second is a matinee performance Sunday, 7/19, at 1PM EDT. These gigs will each run 30-45 minutes and feature the same kind of “formless” music captured on the EP. Tickets are available here for $10, with all proceeds benefitting the Brennan Center For Justice.

Get in that amnesiac headspace by streaming the full EP below.

<a href="http://yolatengo.bandcamp.com/album/we-have-amnesia-sometimes" target="_blank">We Have Amnesia Sometimes by Yo La Tengo</a>

We Have Amnesia Sometimes is out now digitally on Matador. A vinyl edition is available for pre-order here.