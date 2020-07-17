Mykki Blanco Asks Fans Not To Stream Song She Wrote With Teyana Taylor

Mykki Blanco co-wrote “WTP,” the old-school house banger that closes out Teyana Taylor’s 2018 Kanye-produced Wyoming Tapes album K.T.S.E. And Mykki Blanco would like it if you’d please stop streaming “WTP,” because she’s been screwed out of her credit and compensation for it.
“Can you believe it’s been two years and Universal Music has still not paid me my feature fee for this song? Can you believe it took 1 year with the help of my lawyer to get credited on the song, because it did.” Blanco wrote in an Instagram post today. “I wrote on and co- produced this track as well as writing the verse that Kanye literally raps on ‘Hurry.’ Is that a big accomplishment to write for other artists NO, this isn’t about clout.”
“It’s a pandemic, like so many musicians I’m completely out of work,” she continued. “I’m doing writing jobs here and there but almost all of my income like so many others stems from touring. I’ve had it, I didn’t want to go public but the way I have been treated is really, really, really bad. These people have been flippant, rude, they have lied, delayed, found me ‘harmless’ and ‘inconsequential.'”
“I’ve had it, everything associated with this song and these people is ANTI- LGBTQ,” she concluded. “It’s a lie, after 2 years and during a pandemic they still act like paying me a simple feature fee is a joke. This song and these people do not support Black, Trans & Queer people, it’s a lie I’m done participating in. Universal thinks making me wait 2 years for proper credit and a simple feature fee is okay. They think I’m a small artist with inconsequential reach. Please I ask you, stop streaming and never stream again ‘WTP.'”
Read Blanco’s Instagram post and a series of tweets below.
Teyana Taylor responded with a statement, basically saying it’s all Kanye’s fault, but Blanco is disputing that: