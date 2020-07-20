August Alsina Follows Jada Pinkett-Smith Entanglement With New Single “Entanglements”

New Orleans-born R&B singer August Alsina had his career derailed a bit by Guillain-Barré syndrome in recent years, but before that he was doing alright for himself, appearing on a handful of Hot 100 singles (including “I Luv It”) and generally maintaining a foothold within the realm of radio-friendly rap and R&B. Recently he’s gotten exponentially more attention than ever for non-musical reasons.

Earlier this month, Alsina went on The Breakfast Club and confirmed rumors of a romance with Jada Pinkett-Smith, indicating that he had gotten Will Smith’s approval for the relationship and thereby sparking increased speculation about whether the Smiths have an open marriage. On her online talk show Red Table Talk, Pinkett-Smith subsequently admitted to getting into an “entanglement” with Alsina while asserting that the “entanglement” happened during a separation from Smith and denying that Smith had given it his blessing.

The whole affair has generated a lot of voyeuristic interest. Alsina spoke on the “entanglement” to Vulture last week: “If you look up the definition of ‘entanglement,’ it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that.” And now, in a stroke of savvy opportunism, he has released a song called “Entanglements.”

Alsina released a new album called The Product III: State Of Emergency last month, but “Entanglements” is not on the album. It’s a new standalone single released to capitalize on all the attention. Musically the song is not particularly distinguished, just some standard FM filler R&B with a perfunctory Rick Ross guest verse. It might’ve gone completely unnoticed if not for its salacious tabloid appeal. Check it out below.