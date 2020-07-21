Sylvan Esso – “Ferris Wheel”

Sylvan Esso returned last Friday with “What If,” their first new song in two years. It was a short and sweet track that seemed to tease something more, and today the North Carolina synth-folk duo has revealed that’s exactly what’s happening: A third Sylvan Esso album called Free Love is on the way, and they’re sharing a second track from the project today.

Free Love is the first album since Sylvan Esso founders Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn got married. It’s also the first one to feature both members on vocals and the first one recorded in the studio they built in the woods around their Durham home base. In a statement, the band says, “It’s a record about being increasingly terrified of the world around you and looking inward to remember all the times when loving other people seemed so easy, so that you can find your way back to that place.”

The new single out today, “Ferris Wheel,” sounds pretty much like classic Sylvan Esso. Meath gracefully spins melodies over hiccuping digital production, building to a nimble and extremely catchy chorus punctuated by sampled children’s chants and the occasional beat drop. The duo says it’s “about discovering your power and awkwardly figuring out how to wield it. It’s for the summer, it’s for you, we hope you like it.”

The video for “Ferris Wheel” was shot on an actual ferris wheel at an abandoned amusement park in South Carolina. Watch it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “What If”

02 “Frequency”

03 “Ring”

04 “Ferris Wheel”

05 “Train”

06 “Free”

07 “Numb”

08 “Runaway”

09 “Rooftop”

10 “Make It Easy”

Free Love is out 9/25 on Loma Vista. Pre-order it here.