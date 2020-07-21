Last month, Nick Cave walked into London’s Alexandra Ballroom to play a solo-piano concert without an audience. Cameras were there to film Cave, and he’s made a live-concert film out of it. That movie is called Idiot Prayer, and it’ll debut as a livestream later this week. We’ve already posted the Idiot Prayer trailer, which is just Cave walking to the piano, scored to the sound of Cave reciting a poem. Today, we get our first look at Cave actually playing one of his own songs in the film.

Last year, Cave and his Bad Seeds released Ghosteen, a haunting and shattering double album in which Cave attempts to process the recent death of his teenage son. In a video that he shared this morning, Cave plays a bit of the Ghosteen song “Galleon Ship.” The original song was a lovely electronic drone, but Cave has reworked it for piano, and it sounds just as gorgeous as it did in its original form.

We only get a minute of “Galleon Ship,” but it should leave us some idea of what to expect from Idiot Prayer. Bathed in pink light, Cave sits at a grand piano and sings his song, his facial expression conveying volumes. It’s powerful, heavy stuff. Watch it and listen to the original “Galleon Ship” below.

The Idiot Prayer livestream goes down 7/23. You can get your ticket here.