Taylor Swift Announces New Album folklore Out Tonight, Largely Produced By Aaron Dessner

Swift is releasing a new album called folklore tonight. After teasing the cover art through a gradual reveal on Instagram, she just announced the project across her social media platforms. In a note announcing folklore, she revealed 11 of its 16 tracks were cowritten and produced by the National’s Aaron Dessner. Another, “exile,” features Bon Iver. William Bowery and Jack Antonoff are also involved. Swift says she wrote the new album this year when her other 2020 plans were derailed by the pandemic. She’ll release her self-directed video for “cardigan” at midnight along with the album.

Here’s her note:

Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore. Surprise Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point). Engineered by Laura Sisk and Jon Low, mixed by Serban Ghenea & Jon Low. The album photos were shot by the amazing @bethgarrabrant. Before this year I probably would’ve overthought when to release this music at the ‘perfect’ time, but the times we’re living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed. My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That’s the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much ♥️

When we interviewed Dessner recently, he talked about getting doxxed and working with Michael Stipe, but somehow managed to keep this project a secret. You crazy for this one, Aaron!

TRACKLIST:

01 “the 1″

02 “cardigan”

03 “the last great american dynasty”

04 “exile” (Feat. Bon Iver)

05 “my tears ricochet”

06 “mirrorball”

07 “seven”

08 “august”

09 “this is me trying”

10 “illicit affairs”

11 “invisible string”

12 “mad woman”

13 “epiphany”

14 “betty”

15 “peace”

16 “hoax”

BONUS TRACK:

17 “the lakes”

Surprise 🤗 Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CDs & 8 deluxe vinyls available for 1 week😄 Each has unique covers & photos https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/tG34e0MpgJ — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Editor Chancler Haynes, special effects wizards David Lebensfeld & Grant Miller and set designer Ethan Tobman. The entire shoot was overseen by a medical inspector, everyone wore masks, stayed away from each other, and I even did my own hair, makeup, and styling 😂 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

