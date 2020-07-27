Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2020

As it turns out, even during a pandemic that has fundamentally altered the experience of summer, it’s still been summer nonetheless. And now we know how y’all have been soundtracking the season. The votes are in, the results have been counted, and we can now present to you the top 10 vote-getters in our annual Song Of The Summer poll.

Honestly, despite COVID and everything else, the list isn’t so different this year. Yeah, there are some depressive indie guitar bangers in the mix alongside the more upbeat pop and rap hits, but the 2019 list had depressive indie guitar bangers on it too. As usual, your collective taste has congealed into a hell of a playlist for these dog-days doldrums. Creed Bratton would surely be pleased.

Check out the top 10 and stream it as a playlist below.

10. Khruangbin – “Time (You And I)”

9. Soccer Mommy – “Circle The Drain”

8. Charli XCX – “Anthems”

7. Jessie Ware – “Spotlight”

6. The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

5. Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

4. Haim – “The Steps”

3. Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)”

2. Run The Jewels – “Ooh LA LA” (Feat. DJ Premier & Greg Nice)

1. Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”