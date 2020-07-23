Watch Gordi Cover Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”

Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” is one hell of a massive song and Gordi took it on for the latest edition of Triple J’s Like A Version series. The Australian musician Sophie Payten, who released her sophomore album Our Two Skins last month, does a more than admirable job with it and brought a bunch of cool gadgets with her to help the band pull it off.

In a behind-the-scenes video of the cover, she says that he friends used to call her Hannah Montana (Cyrus’ TV alter ego) “because I was leading this double life of being a musician and also going through medical school.”

“I really like “Wrecking Ball” because it was one of the first moments that Miley really broke the chains from her Disney upbringing,” she continued. “I think, especially as a young woman being brought up in the spotlight like that, she was taking ownership over her own life again, which I thought was really cool.”

Last time Gordi did Like A Version, she covered Linkin Park.

Check it out below.

Our Two Skins is out now via Jagjaguwar.