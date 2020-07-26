Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks Pay Tribute To Peter Green

Fleetwood Mac’s Peter Green passed away yesterday and the tributes have been pouring in.

Mick Fleetwood, fellow band founder, provided a statement to Rolling Stone, writing: “For me, and every past and present member of Fleetwood Mac, losing Peter Green is monumental. Peter was the man who started the band Fleetwood Mac along with myself, John McVie, and Jeremy Spencer. No one has ever stepped into the ranks of Fleetwood Mac without a reverence for Peter Green and his talent, and to the fact that music should shine bright and always be delivered with uncompromising passion!!!”

And Stevie Nicks, who joined the group after Green had left, offered up a statement on her social media accounts. “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Peter Green,” she wrote. “My biggest regret is that I never got to share the stage with him. I always hoped in my heart of hearts that that would happen. When I first listened to all the Fleetwood Mac records, I was very taken with his guitar playing. It was one of the reasons I was excited to join the band. His legacy will live on forever in the history books of Rock n Roll.”