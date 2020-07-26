Marilyn Manson Was In The Studio With A$AP Ferg

Looks like Marilyn Manson was just in the studio with A$AP Ferg. Both of them posted photos with each other on Instagram over the last few hours, and it looks like they spent some time recording on Saturday night. Ferg posted a video of them in the vocal booth with Manson speaking into a mic: “Crazy like Marilyn Manson.” “That’s what I’m talking about,” Manson commented on that picture.

No idea what those two are cooking up, but let’s hope they haven’t been around too many other people because they look pretty close to each other in the studio!

Manson has been an inspiration for a lot of rappers over the years. Last November, he performed at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.