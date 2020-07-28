Angel Olsen – “Whole New Mess”

When Angel Olsen released her staggering All Mirrors last year, it was billed as a symphonically blown-out version of a stripped-down album she’d recorded in Anacortes, Washington with producer Michael Harris. Now that album — Olsen’s first proper solo release since 2012 debut Half Way Home — is set to see release. It’s called Whole New Mess, and its title track is out today with a video by longtime collaborator Ashley Connor. Olsen will also perform the song tonight on Fallon.

Although nine of the new project’s 11 tracks eventually appeared on All Mirrors in some form, Olsen rejects the notion that these are merely demos for a grander and more fully realized album. Instead, she considers Whole New Mess its own complete work with its own unique sensibilities. “I had gone through this breakup, but it was so much bigger than that — I’d lost friendships, too,” she says in a press release. “When you get out of a relationship, you have to examine who you are or were in all the relationships. I wanted to record when I was still processing these feelings. These are the personal takes, encapsulated in a moment.”

Watch the “Whole New Mess” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Whole New Mess”

02 “Too Easy (Bigger Than Us)”

03 “(New Love) Cassette”

04 “(We Are All Mirrors)”

05 “(Summer Song)”

06 “Waving, Smiling”

07 “Tonight (Without You)”

08 “Lark Song”

09 “Impasse (Workin’ For The Name)”

10 “Chance (Forever Love)”

11 “What It Is (What It Is)”

Whole New Mess is out 8/28 via Jagjaguwar and available for pre-order here. The same day, she’ll perform a livestreamed concert titled Cosmic Stream 3 from the Hazel Robinson Amphitheater in Asheville; buy tickets here.