Mina Tindle – “Give A Little Love” (Feat. Sufjan Stevens)

French folk-pop singer Mina Tindle, aka Pauline de Lassus Saint-Geniès, previewed her new album Sister last month with a pair of early singles, “Lion” and “Belle Pénitence.” Today she shares a third, “Give A Little Love,” which features the voice of Sufjan Stevens, who, like Tindle, is a longtime associate of the National.

Like the previous tracks, this one leans into a soulful and sophisticated sound reminiscent of Feist and Lykke Li, but this time Sufjan haunts the backdrop at peak Carrie & Lowell quaver. “I have always deeply loved Sufjan Stevens music,” Tindle says. “His words and melodies have resonated in me for the last 15 years. He is also a dear and generous friend. And I am so grateful he gave me this beautiful song to sing for the album.”

Listen below.

Sister is out 10/9 on 37d03d. Pre-order it here.