Sumac – “The Iron Chair”

As the former frontman for Isis — a Boston band whose name is really only unfortunate in retrospect — Aaron Turner helped establish the idea of drawn-out, sensitive interior music in the world of underground metal. Isis were a hugely influential band in their day, and Turner has remained a towering presence with other projects like his now-defunct label Hydra Head Records and with Old Man Gloom, his long-running experimental-doom side project. Since 2014, Turner has also led Sumac, a power trio that also features Russian Circles bassist Brian Cook and Baptists drummer Nick Yacyshyn. Today, we get a new Sumac jam.

Turner has been busy this year; Old Man Gloom have released two different albums since quarantine started. This fall, Sumac will follow up their 2018 album Love In Shadow with a new album called May You Be Held. The band announced the new album a little while ago, but they haven’t shared any of its tracks until now.

“The Iron Chair,” the first single from May You Be Held, is the result of in-studio improvisation, and it sounds like it. On the song, the three members of the band never fully launch into a groove. Instead, they spend eight minutes doing atmospheric dances around one another. It’s basically what would happen if doom metal became abstract jazz. Check it out below.

<a href="http://sumac.bandcamp.com/album/may-you-be-held" target="_blank">May You Be Held by SUMAC</a>

May You Be Held is out 10/2 on Thrill Jockey.