Martin Newell may or may not be The Greatest Living Englishman, as advertised by his 1993 album produced by XTC’s Andy Partridge. But both in his solo work and with his band the Cleaners From Venus, Newell helped to pioneer a jangly style of underground guitar-pop that has proven deeply influential within the indie rock realm. As lo-fi legend R. Stevie Moore explains in a new documentary trailer, “Martin Newell is a god. Don’t tell him I said that.”

The movie, titled The Jangling Man seeks to spread Newell’s gospel. In partnership with Captured Tracks, James Sharp (director, producer) and Jim Larson (co-producer, editor) have assembled previously unseen Newell performance and interview footage, as well as talks with Mac DeMarco, Jessica Pratt, DIIV’s Zachary Cole Smith, Wild Nothing’s Jack Tatum, John Cooper Clarke, XTC’s Dave Gregory, and Cherry Red’s Iain McNay. Captured Tracks is also reissuing Newell’s 1995 LP The Off-White Album.

The filmmakers have launched a Kickstarter campaign today to fund the movie’s release and promotion, with perks such as a Newell mixtape by Captured Tracks founder Mike Sniper, Cleaners From Venus merch and vinyl, an expanded version of the movie, a photo zine, and more. Donate here and watch a trailer for The Jangling Man below.