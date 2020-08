Hidden Mothers – “Beneath, To The Earth”

The Sheffield band Hidden Mothers have a grand, clangorous sound. It’s somewhere between black metal and post-hardcore, and it also draws from shoegaze and goth and screamo. If you’re into the bands who exist at those different intersection points — Deafheaven, Envy, Infant Island, Svalbard — then Hidden Mothers offer a whole lot to like.

Hidden Mothers haven’t been around long; their first release was a single 2019 track called “The Longest Journey Yet.” Next month, though, Hidden Mothers will release their self-titled debut EP, and they’ve just shared the first of its three tracks. The ambitious six-minute rager “Beneath, To The Earth” combines roiling, cathartic intensity with long stretches of contemplative quiet. It’s pretty great! Listen below.

Hidden Mothers by Hidden Mothers

The Hidden Mothers EP is out 9/18 on Surviving Sounds.