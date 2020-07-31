Black Noi$e – “Mutha Magick” (Feat. bbymutha)

Detroit producer Black Noi$e has signed to Earl Sweatshirt’s Tan Cressida imprint for his upcoming project Oblivion, making it the label’s first non-Earl Sweatshirt release ever. In a statement, Earl says:

WE AT TAN CRESSIDA ARE BEYOND EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE OUR FIRST NON-SWEATSHIRT RELEASE EVER!!! BLACK NOI$E PRESENTS THE APTLY TITLED OBLIVION TO A RESTLESS PEOPLE. FOR THOSE WHO DON’T KNOW BLACK NOI$E THE PERSON: THINK GRIM FROM BILLY AND MANDY WITH A MEAN NOLLIE FLIP AND AN AFFINITY FOR LIFE IN ALL ITS FORMS. THESE POLARITIES ARE REFLECTED IN BLACK NOI$E THE MUSIC. SHADOWS AND SUNLIGHT. DETROIT ELECTRIC SOUL AND 8BIT GHOSTS AND WATERFALLS. BLACK NOI$E CONNECTS THE DOTS AND WE ARE THANKFUL FOR THE OPPORTUNITY TO EXPERIENCE THIS LIFE AND HIS MUSIC.

LOVE, MANAGEMENT

Earl will, of course, appear on Oblivion alongside Danny Brown, Pink Siifu, MIKE, Duendita, G Baby Gvaan, Liv.e, Raphy, Cousin Mouth, and ZelooperZ. And today, Black Noi$e is sharing a new track featuring Chattanooga rapper BbyMutha.

On “Mutha Magick,” BbyMutha goes in over a hard, eerie beat from Black Noi$e. Its accompanying animated music video from Aaron Hymes finds a group of friends exploring a haunted mansion and has cartoon cameos from Earl, Liv.e, and MIKE. Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “14 Trillion”

02 “Sorry” (Feat. Raphy)

03 “Tight Leash” (Feat. MIKE)

04 “The Band” (Feat. Liv.e)

05 “Mourning” (Feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

06 “Georges Baby” (Feat. G Baby Gvaan)

07 “Glitch” (Feat. Duendita)

08 “Oblivion” (Feat. Pink Siifu)

09 “1999” (Feat. Danny Brown)

10 “Mutha Magick” (Feat. bbymutha)

11 “Bonnie Clyde” (Feat. ZelooperZ)

12 “33”

13 “Dragon Dance” (Feat. Cousin Mouth)

Oblivion is out 8/14 via Tan Cressida/Warner Records.