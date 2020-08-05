beabadoobee – “Sorry”

London bedroom-popper beabadoobee announced her debut full-length, Fake It Flowers, last month. Along with the announcement, she shared the project’s lead single “Care,” a sparkling slice of melodic, ’90s-indebted rock. And today, she’s sharing another track, “Sorry.”

Per beabadoobee, aka Bea Kristi, the new song is about “confessing my mistakes in a friendship and watching someone who I love break down and fade away as a person. It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had.” It’s a string-laden ballad that explodes into something louder midway through. One lyric in particular seems pandemic-related: “I hope to come and see you when your state’s doing great.”

Watch the “Sorry” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Care”

02 “Worth It”

03 “Dye It Red”

04 “Back To Mars”

05 “Charlie Brown”

06 “Emo Song”

07 “Sorry”

08 “Further Away”

09 “Horen Sarrison”

10 “How Was Your Day?

11 “Together”

12″ Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene”

Fake It Flowers is out 10/16 on Dirty Hit.