10 More Artists Join Save Stereogum: An ’00s Covers Comp

Save Stereogum, the crowdfunding campaign to help our newly independent business stay afloat In These Uncertain Times, ends later this month. It’s going really well! But we did promise additional contributions to our massive ‘00s covers compilation and today we’re ready to reveal them. If you’ve been on the fence about buying an album to save this blog, maybe the participation of these fine artists will convince you…

Gordi

Greg Dulli (from the Afghan Whigs)

Lucy Dacus

Mary Lattimore

Moses Sumney

Samantha Urbani

The Natvral (Kip from the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart)

Titus Andronicus

Tomberlin

Twin Peaks & OHMME

Those are the final additions, giving us a total of 54 tracks! We are not revealing in advance which songs everyone covered, but we promise they’re not all Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day.”

Save Stereogum: An ‘00s Covers Comp is only available 1) via download 2) from our Indiegogo page during this limited-time offer. We will never stream it or rerelease it.

Thanks to all of you who have pre-ordered the comp and our new t-shirts and hoodies. The recordings are being mastered this month and campaign supporters will receive their .zip and merch in September. If you haven’t claimed your album or swag yet, the link is savestereogum.com.

We are also busy booking performances for the VIP-tier-exclusive virtual album release event/Zoom Party/Stereogum Festival… Any requests?