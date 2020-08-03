Big Joanie – “Cranes In The Sky” (Solange Cover)

A couple years ago, the British trio Big Joanie released their debut album, Sistahs, a formidable and impressive album that came about after a few years of the band gestating in the underground. They’re working on their follow-up to it now — set to come out on the punk institution Kill Rock Stars — but before that they’re releasing a 7″ through Third Man Records.

There’s an original track on its B-side, “It’s You,” and its A-side is a cover of Solange’s transcendent “Cranes In The Sky,” from her 2016 album A Seat At The Table. Big Joanie’s take on it, which they’ve played live before, is simmering and tense and just as rewarding as the original, though in a completely different way. Check it out below.

Big Joanie’s “Cranes In The Sky” b/w “It’s You” 7″ is out 8/14 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here. The band will play a socially-distanced release show at London’s Ecstatic Peace Library Record Store at BOLT on 8/15.