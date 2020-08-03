Taylor Swift Becomes First Artist To Debut At #1 On The Album & Singles Charts In The Same Week

Taylor Swift has become the first artist to debut at the top spot on Billboard’s album and singles chart in the same week. Yesterday, we found out that Swift’s new album folklore had the biggest #1 debut of 2020 over on the Billboard 200. Today it’s been announced that its quasi-lead single, “cardigan,” which came out at the same time as the rest of the album but with an accompanying music video, has debuted at #1 on the Hot 100.

“cardigan” notched 34 million US streams and 71,000 downloads in the past week and drew 12.7 million all-format radio airplay, per Billboard. It’s Swift’s second song to debut at #1 following “Shake It Off,” and she is now the seventh artist to have multiple Hot 100 #1 debuts. It’s her sixth #1 overall.

Two other songs from folklore debuted in the Top 10: opening track “the 1″ at #4 and the Bon Iver-featuring “exile” at #6. (This is Bon Iver’s first Top 10 appearance — his previous highest-charting feature was on Kanye West’s “Monster,” which peaked at #18.) Every other song on folklore debuted somewhere in the Hot 100 — the lowest ranking is album closer “hoax” at #71.

“cardigan” dethrones DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” which has been on top of the Hot 100 for 7 non-consecutive weeks. More Hot 100 chart info is here.