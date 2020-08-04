Soulside Share “This Ship,” First New Song In 31 Years

Back in the ’80s, Soulside were part of a generation of influential DC punk bands, peers of groups like Swiz and Shudder To Think. After a couple releases on Dischord, they disbanded in 1989. Then, in 2015, the group reunited and started performing together again. Now they’re unveiling their first new music in 31 years, the first bit of material since they originally broke up.

Today, the band has announced that Dischord is releasing a new three song single from Soulside at the end of the month. The physical release features “This Ship” and “Madeleine Says,” and the digital edition offers another song, “Survival.” All of it was recorded during a series of European shows last year — at Jamor Studio in Prague, with producer Ondrej Jezek.

Along with the announcement, Soulside have shared one of the new songs, “This Ship.” The track opens with rumbling bass and screeching guitars and keeps a constant, roiling simmer going from there. After a couple decades away from recording, it’s still a pretty intense mood from Soulside. Check it out below.

<a href="http://soulside.bandcamp.com/album/this-ship" target="_blank">This Ship by Soulside</a>

Soulside’s new 7″ is out 8/28 via Dischord. Pre-order it here.