Palberta – “Something In The Way”

The experimental New York rock trio Palberta released their most recent album, Roach Goin’ Down, in 2018. Since then, one of its members, Lily Konigsberg, has carved out a niche of rewarding music on her own. But today Palberta are back with a new single, “Something In The Way,” their first track recorded in a proper studio, alongside Matt Labozza, who has worked with Palm and Big Neck Police over the years. “Something In The Way” is nervy and wired, punctuated by abrasive bursts of stringiness. Here’s the band’s statement on the track:

“Something in the Way” started as many Palberta songs do, with one person playing a drum, guitar, or bass riff and then the other two building off of that initial feeling. As usual, we frantically but carefully guided each other to the end of the song. When we got there, we found ourselves fading into a tricked-out looped fragment of John Contrane’s “A Love Supreme.” Coltrane’s melody has a direct connection for us to our beautiful friend Pablo Ramirez who passed in 2019. His view on life, “LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL LIFE IS IN COLOR LIFE IS A W A Y,” impacted us all in such a positive way, and his beauty and genuine LOVE of life lives on through the thousands of people that he blessed through meeting. We dedicate this song to Psplifff and his mother, the amazing Mammasplifff, and all the beautiful people on the right side of history showing up right now. We love you!

Listen below.

“Something In The Way” is out now via Wharf Cat.