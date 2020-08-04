645AR – “Sum Bout You” (Feat. FKA Twigs)

645AR is the Bronx-born, Southern-raised rapper with the aerated voice that has made him go viral a few different times over the last year. FKA Twigs is, well, you know, FKA Twigs. Today, the two of them have released a new track together called “Sum Bout You,” which pairs 645AR’s squeaking voice against Twigs’ own high-pitched register. The result, co-produced by SenseiATL and El Guincho, is smooth and unusually compelling. “I’m bringing real R&B back,” 645AR said in a statement. “Shout out to FKA twigs.”

The track comes attached to a music video in which FKA Twigs plays a cam girl that wears an impressive array of outfits. It’s not as batshit as 2018’s cam horror movie Cam but it comes close. The vid was directed by Aidan Zamiri, based on a concept by Twigs. Check it out below.