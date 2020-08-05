New Order Announce Power, Corruption & Lies Reissue With Previously Unreleased Recordings

New Order have announced a definitive edition box set of their iconic 1983 album Power, Corruption & Lies. The reissue will include the original album remastered for the first time from the original analogue tape masters on LP and CD, an extras CD with previously unreleased writing sessions and rehearsals and the band’s 1982 John Peel session, two DVDs of live and TV performances, and a 48-page hardcover book of rare photos and original text, plus individual releases of the 12″ vinyl singles “Blue Monday,” “Confusion,” “Thieves Like Us,” and “Murder.” The box itself was designed by Factory Records’ Peter Saville. See the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

Power, Corruption & Lies (for CD and LP) (2020 remaster)

01 “Age Of Consent”

02 “We All Stand”

03 “The Village”

04 “5 8 6″

05 “Your Silent Face”

06 “Ultraviolence”

07 “Ecstacy”

08 “Leave Me Alone”

Power Corruption & Lies – Extras (CD)

Writing Session Recordings

01 “Age Of Consent *

02 “The Village *

03 “5 8 6 *

04 “Your Silent Face *

05 “Ecstacy *

06 “Leave Me Alone *

John Peel Session

07 “Turn The Heater On”

08 “We All Stand”

09 “Too Late”

10 “5 8 6″

John Peel Session Outtake

11 “Too Late (instrumental rough mix)” *

New York Session Outtake

12 “Thieves Like Us (New York demo #1)” *

Writing Session Recordings

13 “Thieves Like Us” *

14 “Murder” *

15 “Blue Monday” *

16 “Blue Monday” *

Album Session Recordings

17 “Blue Monday Instrumental outtake” *

*Previously unreleased

New Order – Power, Corruption & Lies DVD

DVD 1

Live Shows

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1982

“In A Lonely Place”

“Ultraviolence”

“Denial”

“The Village”

“We All Stand”

“Senses”

“Chosen Time”

“5 8 6″

“Temptation”

“Everything’s Gone Green”

Recorded on 26th June, 1982

Rosehill Hotel, Kilkenny, Ireland 1983

“We All Stand”

“Leave Me Alone”

“Denial”

“The Village”

“Temptation”

“Confusion”

“Age Of Consent”

“Blue Monday”

“Everything’s Gone Green”

“Ceremony”

Recorded on 24th April, 1983

TV Sessions

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1983

“Blue Monday”

Countdown – 1983

“Confusion “

Switch – 1983

“Age Of Consent”

“Blue Monday”

BBC Top Of The Pops, London, 1984

“Thieves Like Us”

Extras

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

“Your Silent Face”

“5 8 6″

Recreation Centre, Tolworth, 1983

“We All Stand”

“Leave Me Alone”

Tower Ballroom, Birmingham, 1983

“Love Will Tear Us Apart”

First Avenue, Minneapolis, 1983

“Ultraviolence”

Uni-Mensa, Dusseldorf, 1984

“The Village”

Alabamahalle, Munich, 1984

“Thieves Like Us”

“Blue Monday”

Metropol, Berlin, 1984

“Lonesome Tonight”

“Confusion”

DVD 2

Play At Home

Channel 4 documentary made by New Order

Live Show

The Hacienda, Manchester, 1983

“Blue Monday”

“Age Of Consent”

“Lonesome Tonight”

“Your Silent Face”

“Leave Me Alone”

“5 8 6″

“Denial”

“Confusion”

“Temptation”

“Thieves Like Us”

“In A Lonely Place”

“Everything’s Gone Green”

Recorded on 20th July, 1983

SINGLES (2020 remaster)

Blue Monday

Side 1

Blue Monday

Side 2

The Beach

Confusion

Side 1

“Confusion”

“Confused Beats”

Side 2

“Confusion Instrumental”

“Confusion (Rough Mix)”

Thieves Like Us

Side 1

“Thieves Like Us”

Side 2

“Lonesome Tonight”

Murder

Side 1

“Murder”

Side 2

“Thieves Like Us Instrumental”

The Power, Corruption & Lies: Definitive Edition box set is out 10/2 via Warner Music UK Limited.