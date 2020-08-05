Eartheater is Alexandra Drewchin, a Pennsylvania-born and Queens-based singer and composer who specializes in experimental, operatic music that resists easy categorization. Eartheater has been releasing music since 2015, and she’s just announced that she’ll follow her 2018 album IRISIRI and her 2019 mixtape Trinity with a new LP called Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin.

Eartheater composed, produced, and arranged the new album herself, and she wrote most of it while doing a 10-week artist residency in Spain. The LP features contributions from the Spanish conservatory group Ensemble de Camara, as well as harp and violin from LEYA’s Marilu Donovan and Adam Markiewicz. She’d already released the early single “Below The Clavicle,” and today, she’s shared the striking video for “How To Fight,” another song that juxtaposes soft acoustic guitars and pillowy vocals with jittery bursts of electronics.

Eartheater directed her own “How To Fight” video, and it’s mostly Eartheater and the dancer Chucky Rosario in painful-looking entanglements on a bed. But sometimes, we see the version of Eartheater from the Phoenix album cover — a sort of avenging angel with sparks shooting between her legs. Below, check out the “How To Fight” video, as well as “Below The Clavicle” and the Phoenix tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Airborne Ashes”

02 “Metallic Taste Of Patience”

03 “Below The Clavicle”

04 “Burning Feather”

05 “How To Fight”

06 “Kiss Of The Phoenix”

07 “Volcano”

08 “Fantasy Collision”

09 “Mercurial Nerve”

10 “Goodbye Diamond”

11 “Bringing Me Back”

12 “Diamond In The Bedrock”

13 “Faith Consuming Hope”

Phoenix: Flames Are Dew Upon My Skin is out 10/2 on PAN.