Dear Nora – “Time Is Now (Autumn Version)”

A couple years ago, Katy Davidson revived their Dear Nora project for a brand-new album, Skulls Example, their first in 12 years, which landed on our Best Albums Of 2018 list. The last thing that Dear Nora put out before disbanding back in 2007 was a 50-plus song collection called Three States: Rarities 1997-2007, which combined a lot of the stray tracks that Davidson put out throughout those years.

It contains a lot of great songs — like “You Are 26,” “Make You Smile,” “When You Write A Bad Song,” among many others — and today Davidson is announcing the project’s first-ever vinyl release, coming out on Orindal Records next month. The reissue contains a handful of bonus tracks, as well, including a newer one called “Time Is Now (Autumn Version),” a take on a song originally written in 2017 intended for Skulls Example. Davidson explains

“Time Is Now” is a song that tells a timeless story from a zoomed-out perspective. The narrator has come to a deeper understanding by taking life lessons into account from a distance. But it’s also zoomed-in. It’s a meditation on the exact present moment, which is constantly arriving and leaving, elusive, but something that we pursue as if it’s the holy grail. I wrote and recorded the song in 2017, intending to include it on Skulls Example, but it just didn’t fit. I recorded a second version in 2019, which is the one that appears on this collection. I recorded this version purposely in the style of Simon and Garfunkel, and I was hoping it would provide the soundtrack to an advertisement. That didn’t come to fruition, so I’m including it on this release.

Check it out below.

The Three States: Rarities 1997-2007 vinyl reissue is out 9/18 via Orindal Records. Pre-oder it here.