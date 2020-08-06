The Rolling Stones are releasing a big deluxe reissue of their 1973 album Goats Head Soup, and like most big deluxe reissues, it comes with some previously unreleased tracks — including “Scarlet,” a loose blues-rock rambler featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page sitting in on guitar. And now that old Stones song has a new music video.

That music video stars Paul Mescal, the Irish actor who recently snagged an Emmy nomination for his work on the Hulu adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People and who may or may not be dating Phoebe Bridgers. The “Scarlet” video was filmed in a socially distanced shoot at London’s Claridge hotel by the directing duo Us. Watch it below.

The deluxe Goats Head Soup reissue is out 9/4 on Interscope/Polydor/UMe.