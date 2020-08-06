All this year, the Buffalo rap crew Griselda has been on an absolute tear. Consider the work of the relentlessly cold Conway The Machine. Thus far this year, Conway has released the Alchemist-produced EP LULU, teamed up with producer Big Ghost LTD for the EP No One Mourns The Wicked, and come out with the scathing protest song “Front Lines.” Today, Conway announces the impending release of a new album that’s set to come out next month. He’s given it the impressively egotistical title From King To A GOD.

From King To A GOD has a head-spinning array of collaborators attached. Freddie Gibbs, DeJ Loaf, Havoc, Lloyd Banks, and Conway’s longtime Griselda collaborators Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher will appear on the album, and the list of producers includes the Alchemist, Hit-Boy, Havoc, and EPMD legend Erick Sermon. Today, Conway has shared “Lemon,” a new track where he and Wu-Tang Clan icon Method Man both attack a grey ominous beat from Griselda standbys Daringer and Beat Butcha. Listen to it and check out the From King To A GOD tracklist below, via Pitchfork.

TRACKLIST:

01 “From King…”

02 “Fear of GOD” (Feat. DeJ Loaf)

03 “Lemon” (Feat. Method Man)

04 “Dough & Damani”

05 “Juvenile Hell” (Feat. Havoc, Lloyd Banks, & Flee Lord)

06 “Death Is Sweeter…”

07 “Front Lines”

08 “To A GOD”

09 “Seen Everything But Jesus” (Feat. Freddie Gibbs)

10 “Spurs 3″ (Feat. Westside Gunn & Benny The Butcher)

11 “Forever Droppin’ Tears” (Feat. El Camino)

From King To A GOD iso out 9/11 on Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE.

Speaking of Griselda, the label recently signed the Buffalo rapper Armani Caesar. Yesterday, she teamed up with Benny The Butcher on a DJ Premier-produced track called “Simply Done.” It’s hard. Here it is:

And now it looks like Boldy James, the Detroit rapper who’s already released two excellent albums this year, is joining the crew. Last week, Westside Gunn tweeted a video of himself giving a Griselda chain to Boldy.