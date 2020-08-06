Prince – “Cosmic Day”

It seems like we’ll be excavating Prince’s vault of unreleased music for years and years to come. The late musician’s estate recently announced a massive deluxe reissue of Sign O’ The Times, his 1987 double-album opus culled from the sessions for three different shelved projects, and it comes with a whopping 45 previously unreleased studio tracks.

We’ve already heard two of those, “Witness 4 The Prosecution (Version 1)” and “I Could Never Take The Place Of Your Man (1979 Version).” And now we’re finally hearing an official version of “Cosmic Day,” one of the most sought-after unreleased tracks in Prince’s archive.

“Cosmic Day,” recorded at Sunset Sound, Studio 3 on November 15, 1986, is a psychedelic jam that finds Prince singing about Mermen in the sky in his pitched-up “Camille” voice. Although a snippet had been passed between ardent Prince fans and collectors, it’s a real treat to get to hear the song in its full glory; do that below.

The Sign O’ The Times reissue is out 9/25 via Warner Records. Pre-order it here.