Stream The Microphones’ New Album Microphones In 2020

Phil Elverum is returning to his beloved Microphones moniker for Microphones In 2020, a new album that consists entirely of one 44-minute track. As our very own Chris DeVille wrote in his lovely Album Of The Week review, Microphones In 2020 is “one lengthy rumination that functions as a poem, essay, memoir, folk song, and tape-deck symphony all at once,” and it finds Elverum reckoning with his own past, personally and musically. Although it’s not officially out until tomorrow, Elverum is premiering it a day early with a full a lyric video — or a “powerpoint karaoke slideshow/lyric demonstration/music display/photo flip/audio book,” as he says in the YouTube description. Listen below.

Tomorrow morning I’m trying a thing called a “you tube premier” where we watch my new song-movie together and distractedly chit chat in the sidebar. You are invited. 10am Pacific. https://t.co/dC1r9bq1wL — Phil Elverum (@PWElverum) August 6, 2020

Microphones In 2020 is out 8/7 on P.W. Elverum & Sun. Pre-order it here.