Blink-182 – “Quarantine”

Blink-182 have released a new song called “Quarantine,” which was evidently written over the last few months. The group’s most recent full-length was 2019’s Nine. “Quarantine, fuck this disease,” goes the chorus of the new track. “I’d rather be on Star Tours or stuck at the DMV/ Quarantine, no not for me/ I thought that things were fucked up in 2019/ Fuck quarantine.”

As Exclaim! points out, guitarist Matt Skiba, who joined the band in 2015, is not credited on the track, prompting speculation that he might not be involved in the band anymore, though Blink-182 have not commented.

Hear the track below.