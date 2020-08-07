Hear Christian Lee Huston Cover Sum 41, Blink-182, & Kid Cudi

LA singer-songwriter Christian Lee Hutson released his Phoebe Bridgers-produced album Beginners at the end of May, and today he’s back with a covers EP called The Version Suicides.

The project finds Hutson covering three songs that originally sounded nothing like his signature pensive folk-pop: Sum 41’s rap-adjacent mall-punk classic “Fat Lip,” Kid Cudi’s early MGMT collab “Pursuit Of Happiness,” and Blink-182’s wistful Enema Of The State anthem “Going Away To College.” They all sound like Christian Lee Hutson songs now!

Hutson has released The Version Suicides exclusively on Bandcamp, timed to the retailer’s new tradition of deferring its share of sales on the first Friday of the month. He’s donating all proceeds from the EP to the Downtown Women’s Center, which bills itself as “the only organization in Los Angeles focused exclusively on serving and empowering women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women.”

<a href="http://christianleehutson.bandcamp.com/album/the-version-suicides" target="_blank">The Version Suicides by Christian Lee Hutson</a>

The Version Suicides is out now on ANTI-. Buy it at Bandcamp. Hutson also teased a collab with Shamir this week, so that’s interesting.