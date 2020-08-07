Bryan Adams Announces Stadium Concert In Germany Next Month

From what Bryan Adams has told us, the summer of 2020 seems way, way shittier than the summer of ’69. But now it looks like Adams will get to sing “Summer Of ’69” in an actual stadium before the summer of 2020 is over, so maybe things are looking up. Adams has been booked to headline a German stadium show called Give Live A Chance, which is coming 9/4 to Düsseldorf’s Merkur Spiel-Arena.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Germany, just as it’s hit everywhere else. But the country has been putting strong protection measures in place, including fast, free, mandatory tests for every traveler returning to the country. For the Düsseldorf show, Billboard reports that promoters Live Nation are claiming that all audience members will be sitting 1.5 meters away from one another and that they’ll have to wear masks the entire time they’re in the stadium. Alcohol won’t be allowed in or around the building, which makes a Bryan Adams show sound significantly less fun. Even with those restrictions, though, Live Nation plans to pack in 12,000 people. Concertgoers won’t have to take COVID-19 tests to enter.

In that Billboard article, one German health official says that he’s “irritated” that the Düsseldorf health department gave the OK for the show without consulting the state. Germany has banned all large events at least through October, but they’ve also allowed for exceptions if the events can meet stringent guidelines. Apparently, the local Düsseldorf government thinks this show will pass muster.

On Instagram, Bryan Adams writes that he’ll play an acoustic set with no backing band. Adams shares the bill with the German acts Sarah Connor, the BossHoss, Joris, and comedian Michael Mittermeier, as well as Irish singer-songwriter Rea Garvey. No word on whether robots from the future booked this concert in an effort to kill Sarah Connor.