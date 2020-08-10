Hovvdy – “I’m Sorry”

Last month, Hovvdy released a new track, “Runner,” the Austin band’s first new material since last year’s great full-length Heavy Lifter. Today, they’re sharing another new song, which was also recorded with Bon Iver/Big Thief producer Andrew Sarlo. “I’m Sorry” continues down the duo’s path toward smeary, pop-leaning tracks. “Give me one good reason/ To say what I should,” Will Taylor sings in the chorus of this one. “And I need a real one/ You can tell I would.”

“I’m Sorry’ is about the mixed emotions when a relationship has to change or end. Grief and relief,” Taylor said in a statement. “We were excited to pull the guitars back to let the vocals and ambient textures shine. The clank and swing of the programmed drums create a resonance and energy that brings it all together.”

Listen below.

“I’m Sorry” is out now.