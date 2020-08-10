Cardi B Responds To Backlash Over Kylie Jenner’s “WAP” Video Cameo

On Friday, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion released their delightfully raunchy single “WAP” in the biggest, brashest way possible. Director Colin Tilley’s video for “WAP” is an old-school music-video event. It’s full of tigers and cheetahs and snakes and moving CGI statues and Bugs Bunny/Lewis Carroll architecture, all put in service of some glaringly obvious innuendo. The video also has celebrity cameos: Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana, Rubi Rose, a scene-stealing Normani. There’s also a moment where the song briefly stops so that the video can admire famous rich lady Kylie Jenner walking down a hallway and opening a door. This last bit caused some consternation.

On Twitter, plenty of fans have been pissed off about the idea of this one white woman getting a big star moment in a clip that’s otherwise dedicated to celebrating Black female celebrity. There is, for instance, a Change.org petition to remove Jenner from the video. (As I write this, it has 64,000 signatures.)

On Twitter this past weekend, Cardi defended Jenner’s appearance. Responding to the journalist Danielle Young, Cardi posted a series of since-deleted tweets. Young had written, “Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is.” Here’s Cardi’s typo-edited response:

Normani is one of the best female artists that dances. Like she dances her fuckin ass off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat & hook. It’s what makes you want to shake your ass. Not everything is about race. There’s issues out here in the world that is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about fuckin race. Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daugher so lovely at her kid’s bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have been giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.

#CardiB speaks out against comparisons between #Normani and #KylieJenner, explains why she invited Kylie to be in the #WAP video: "This is not about f*ckin race. Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party." pic.twitter.com/VcXOMQ4r0x — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2020

Right now, the “WAP” video is at 59 million views and counting.