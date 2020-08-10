No Joy – “Dream Rats” (Feat. Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz)

No Joy’s first new album in 5 years, Motherhood, is out at the end of the month. We’ve heard three tracks from it already — “Birthmark,” “Nothing Will Hurt,” and “Four” — and today we’re getting a fourth. “Dream Rats” features vocals from Alissa White-Gluz, the current lead vocalist of the Swedish death metal band Arch Enemy, who also happens to be the sister of No Joy leader Jasamine White-Gluz.

“I’ve never collaborated musically with my sister before. When we were kids we would sing and play music together but as we’ve both become adults and touring musicians we’ve never had a chance to work together,” Jasamine White-Gluz said in a statement. “This is the heaviest song on this record so it felt fitting to have her on there. There is something special about her being on this album, specifically because it’s an exploration of family and motherhood.”

“Dream Rats” pairs one White-Gluz’s guttural screams with the other’s dreamy gauze, and it’s a pretty thrilling combination. Check it out below.

Motherhood is out 8/21 via Joyful Noise/Hand Drawn Dracula. Pre-order ithere.