Watch Lindsey Buckingham Sing Live For The First Time Since Heart Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham had open heart surgery last year, which resulted in vocal cord damage. He’s been recovering, though — a couple months after surgery, he appeared at his daughter’s graduation to play “Landslide,” though he didn’t sing. Buckingham was scheduled to go on a solo tour in the spring, presumably where he would sing, but that tour was of course cancelled due to the pandemic.

So Buckingham’s first singing performance in over a year ended up happening on a Zoom call for the cloud computing company Nutanix, as Rolling Stone reports. He did four songs, two Fleetwood Mac ones (“Never Going Back Again” and “Big Love”) and two solo tracks (“Trouble” and “Shut Us Down”).

“This [pandemic] has been like a couple of years previous in which things occurred that I did not see coming,” Buckingham said during the interview portion of the Zoom call. “One was my split from Fleetwood Mac. Another one was having a bypass operation, which I did not expect to happen. You could say that this makes it a trifecta of events that were completely off the charts.”

Buckingham also talked about an upcoming solo record: “I do have an album coming out. We’re waiting to see where this is all going. We don’t have a release date. I was meant to be out on the road now promoting it. It should be out in the spring sometime. It’s just self-titled: Lindsey Buckingham. We’ll see where that goes.”

The performance is below. Buckingham’s songs are at 8m23s, 20m02s, 32m50s, and 44m54s.