Holy Motors – “Endless Night”

A couple years ago, the Estonian band Holy Motors caught a lot of people’s ears Stateside thanks to their convincing evocation of a kind of filmic, hazy Americana. We named their debut Slow Sundown Album Of The Week then, and now they’re about to return with a sophomore outing titled Horse. So far we’ve heard the more uptempo “Country Church,” and today the group is back with another preview of the album.

The latest track from Horse is called “Endless Night.” Here’s what guitarist Lauri Raus said was the story behind the song:

I woke up. It was still morning. Last night the Virginia state police had pulled our van over somewhere in the Shenandoah Valley and the officer on duty insisted we abstain from further driving and stay the night or what was left of it anyway right there in little “Helltown” Front Royal. Iggy Pop was on TV the next morning. We had buttered waffles and coffee and I had a feeling I was going to write a song about the country brown linen and curtains we had in our motel that night.

Now that the band have made it all the way over from Estonia and actually traversed the American landscape, they’re only more adept at conjuring the feelings of that sort of travel. “Endless Night” is a humid meditation that perfectly captures the void of long drives through the night that end in weird American towns. Check it out below.

Horse is out 10/16 via Wharf Cat. Pre-order it here.