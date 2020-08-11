Kane Brown Called The Cops After He Got Lost In His Backyard

Country singer Kane Brown was rescued by police after getting lost in his own backyard, People reports. To be fair, his backyard is 3000 acres of woods surrounding his property, so it’s not as ridiculous as it sounds. Brown related the story in a since-deleted post on Facebook, explaining that he and some friends went exploring and ended up exploring a little too hard.

“The real story is I moved into a new house. I own 30 acres of 3000 around me. I told my wife I wanted to go check out the property I’ll be 30 minutes,” Brown said. “30 minutes turned into 3 hours. It started raining, turned dark and dropped to 40 degrees. I left my phone on the back of my truck. My friend’s [phone battery] was on 7%.”

“We used GPS to try and get back but it kept taking us to all these cliffs that u can’t drive a 4 wheeler down and I wasn’t about to leave them,” Brown continued. So he called his “last resort”: country rapper Ryan Upchurch, who “lives in the area.” Upchurch “finds me with his buddy,” according to Brown, “and now 3 turned into 5 of us lost.”

Brown added that Upchurch “has 4 other friends riding around in [an ATV] and they start getting shot at. My buddy’s girl who has asthma started then freaking out. We HAD to get her out. So we call the cops. The cops arrive and hear the gun shots and think we are shooting at them. We yell at them and tell them we are not armed and made it out.”

“That’s the story but I love the getting lost in my back yard better ‍♂️,” Brown concluded. And after the internet started making fun of Brown for getting lost in his own backyard, Upchurch joined in on social media to defend him, recognizing that yeah, it sounds funny, but it’s actually not that hard to get lost in the woods:

Okay, look. I see all the memes and stuff about Kane Brown. Yeah, they’re kinda funny. But here’s the fact of the matter, man. You weren’t there. I was there. Kane got lost in the woods, on property that he freshly just got to, doesn’t really know that well. He goes out riding, gets lost, it gets dark, he can’t find his way out. Me and my brother and a couple of my friends went there into the woods we’ve never even been in our life, I had to get GPS even to go to his house. We ended up finding him in the woods, because me and my brother, you know, we know how like look for trails recently ridden on and shit like that. So we found him. But we run out of gas. We ran out of cell phone service, too. We got lost in the woods with him. When you’re in pitch black and your eyeballs are open and you can’t even see your hand in front of your face, and you’re on thousands of acres that you’ve never even been on before, it’s kinda hard to find your way out. Just sayin’. It’s obvious some of y’all never been lost in the woods before, but if you get dropped in thousands of acres blind as fuck in a place you ain’t never been in before, probably gonna get lost.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDkRHMAl7ti/