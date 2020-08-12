Anjimile – “Baby No More”

Last month, the Boston-based musician Anjimile announced his debut album, Giver Taker, with the wonderful “Maker.” Today, we’re getting the album’s second single, “Baby No More,” a groovy track that builds and builds as Anjimile braces for a necessary break-up because of all his own problems. “Scary, what I done and might do/ Mary, you know when I done you wrong,” he sings in its opening lines. “Heartbreak, from the king heart breaker/ Wary, but somehow I’m still alive.”

“I wrote ‘Baby No More’ about a month or two before I got sober. I was in a romantic relationship but I was not taking care of myself in any sense of the phrase, and thusly the relationship was suffering as a result,” Anjimile wrote in a statement. “At the time I quite literally felt like I was losing my mind vis a vis alcoholism: ‘I can’t be your baby no more/ cause I done gone crazy.’ Active alcoholism and committed romantic relationships generally do not mix well, and ‘Baby No More’ is more or less what happens when you’re not a good boyfriend. Although it’s got a very groovy and relatively light-hearted musical vibe, some of the lyrics are quite dark.”

Check it out below.

Giver Taker is out 9/18 via Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.