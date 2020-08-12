Drew Citron – “Summertime”

Drew Citron’s most recent project is Public Practice, the jittery Brooklyn band who put out their debut album a couple months back. The New York mainstay is also one-half of the indie pop band Beverly. Today, she’s announcing her debut solo album, Free Now, which was written following her breakup with ex-Beverly bandmate Scott Rosenthal. Its lead single, “Summertime,” is dreamy and languishing, a painful shimmer about not wanting to let yourself hurt. “I don’t want to feel you say goodbye,” Citron sings in the chorus. “No, I never want to give my heart to someone’s goodbye.”

“A nostalgic song about summer feels more prescient than ever,” Citron wrote in a statement. “Missing summer, loving it, living for late afternoon beach beers, god I’m missing summer already and it’s barely started. This is a sweet little song about new love in summer, not wanting it to end, wanting to hold on to that feeling.”

Watch the video, which is an homage to the 1990 thriller King Of New York, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Birch Tree”

02 “Free Now”

03 “Dead On Arrival”

04 “Kiss Me”

05 “17”

06 “White Noise”

07 “Summertime”

08 “Don’t Know A Good Thing”

09 “Love’s The Illusion”

Free Now is out 10/9 via Park The Van Records.