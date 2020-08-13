The Cribs – “Running Into You”

The Cribs, the British power trio made up of brothers Gary, Ryan, and Ross Jarman, have announced a new album called Night Network. The follow-up to 2017’s Steve Albini-engineered 24-7 Rock Star Shit was recorded and self-produced at Foo Fighters Studio 606 in Los Angeles after 18 months of legal limbo following a split from their longtime management. And today they’re sharing its lead single, the fuzzed-out rocker “Running Into You,” which comes with a music video co-directed by Andy Knowles and Nick Scott and featuring actor Sam Riley.

“Well, we’ve been gone for the last couple of years, so we wanted to channel the spirit of the inevitable ‘Cribs-mania’ which we are sure the news of our comeback will precipitate…hence the full on “media takeover” theme of the video,” the Cribs explain. “It was great to work with Sam again, our relationship with him goes all the way back to our very first headline tour which we undertook along with his band 10,000 Things — and we have considered him part of the family ever since. It’s an honor to have him involved.” Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Goodbye”

02 “Running Into You”

03 “Screaming In Suburbia”

04 “Never Thought I’d Feel Again”

05 “Deep Infatuation”

06 “I Don’t Know Who I Am” (feat. Lee Ranaldo)

07 “She’s My Style”

08 “Under The Bus Station Clock”

09 “The Weather Speaks Your Name”

10 “Siren Sing-Along”

11 “Earl & Duke”

12 “In The Neon Night”

Night Network is out 11/13 via Sonic Blew/[PIAS]. Pre-order it here.