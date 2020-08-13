Thanks to all of you who have contributed to Save Stereogum, the crowdfunding campaign to help support our newly independent site. Almost 9,000 copies of our exclusive, all-new ‘00s covers comp have been claimed. We hit our funding goal and the Indiegogo was scheduled to end late tonight, but since this is the only time we will be making the album available and will not be streaming it, today we are announcing an extension of the campaign by two weeks! The new final date to order a perk is 8/28 and then it’s really over. We’ve also got some updates…

LOSSLESS BY POPULAR DEMAND

As a bonus for supporters and an incentive for those of you still on the fence, we are also announcing that the comp download will be available in WAV format along with MP3. We’re looking at mid-September for the release and will announce the exact date soon so you can keep refreshing your email then.

“ZOOM PARTY” INITIAL LINEUP

Our Stereogum interactive mini-fest/Zoom Party for VIP-level donors is gonna be great! The event will include exclusive new (pre-recorded) performances from acts including Ezra Koenig, DIIV, Low, Alex Lahey, Amber Mark, Whitney, Lydia Loveless, Gordi, Bartees Strange, Jeff Rosenstock, Girl Band, Worriers, Torres, Sondre Lerche, Dan Deacon, Katie Alice Greer, Hatchie, Laura Stevenson, Shamir, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Sad13, Illuminati Hotties, and more we can’t reveal quite yet. That list is subject to change and is still growing. Stereogum writers and readers will watch these performances in between chatting live over Zoom via a private fans.com broadcast.

Over 250 of you have signed up for the guest list already. If you would like to cancel an album-only or t-shirt/album order and upgrade to get this VIP perk (which comes with the album and t-shirt) instead, you can request a refund via your Indiegogo receipt and reorder.

(And if you ordered at the VIP level on the very first day of the campaign and still have not given us your shipping info via the “secret perk” link since then, check your email (spam?) for a message from us about how to fix this.)

AN UPDATE ON THE NATIONAL TRACK

Our Save Stereogum album promised 54 never-before-heard covers because we really wanted to offer you something brand new as opposed to a collection of outtakes and rarities. We’ve just learned, however, that due to COVID lockdowns, our pals in the National were ultimately not able to record something from scratch with vocals; their contribution will instead be a previously unreleased, professional live recording of an ‘00s cover they once performed in concert. It’s fantastic, but an outlier on the comp, so we want to be fully transparent about that. Thank you for understanding! Protect the National!

PINS ARRIVED TODAY

Looking sharp.

That link again is savestereogum.com. Order before it’s too late (to apologize).