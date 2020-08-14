Watch Margo Price Cover “WAP” For The Daily Show

Margo Price covered Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” on The Daily Show last night. But, to be fair, this wasn’t exactly your standard “white woman plays rap song on acoustic guitar” cover, and it wasn’t Margo Price’s idea.

While discussing the sexist double standard of the pearl-clutching surrounding the song’s frank sex talk, Trevor Noah suggested that people might have a different reaction if it weren’t a rap song. The Daily Show correspondent Dulcé Sloan, however, disagreed.

“We don’t live in a society that’s comfortable with women claiming their sexuality,” Sloan said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s rap or country. I bet if it was a country music star that sang the same lyrics, all these men would still be upset.” And to help prove her point, she called Margo Price up and got her to sing “WAP.” Watch below.

when @Trevornoah and the daily show ask you to cover @iamcardib you do it #wap https://t.co/Fy4D4VkIRf — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) August 14, 2020

Here’s the full clip (Margo Price comes near the six-minute mark):